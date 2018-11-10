Transcript for US student detained in Tel Aviv

I'm Donna Miller in Tel Aviv you're watching ABC news mind. The deportation case of Palestinian American law cousin is continuing. At a hearing here at the Tel Aviv district court and giants. Flying and give them I'm burning. Customs lawyers also requested that hurt that tension. I'd be released his bid for more than a week in custody at the international airport it being Korean. That request also denied. Custom arrived more than a week ago hearing is out with a ballet student visa and Cincinnati and from his when he green university and they knew the nine and street Israeli government alleges that she's an active in. In the boycott divest and sings in his home and went home. Lean mean and none movement began. As a boycott movement and protest Israel's. Policies in the west staying in the occupation. Cops and lawyers denying that she is an activist even those who played a leadership role in a pro Palestinian. Sunday's statement to wasting continents thank you university of the best proof. That she is not a boycott are now in a rare move Hebrew University joined her appeal. And they were in the courtroom today. One of them representatives are giving universities and that this case actually harm. Their image and keeping adversity and their international exchange programs in their efforts to fight academic boycotts. I'm cousin is now headed back to bang green airport as she would be in custody until this case is decided. From Tel Aviv I'm Giordano Miller you're watching ABC news live.

