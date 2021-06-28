Transcript for From Versailles to Dracula’s castle, unique sites offer COVID-19 vaccines

It's been more than six months since the first cove in nineteen vaccine was administered and since then. People haven't rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated at some unique locations around the world. From stadiums appears to major tourist attractions take a look. First and second guess is there a Disneyland. I'm a huge does neighbors and my sister is doing. It was so cool to get to go to places bones associated with joy and happiness to help. Really feel like it's a happy his place on earth. We are from the United States that we live and rational. I saw on the Internet yesterday mine it's a great reason to come to grant we love but that is beautiful. Then we wanted to get the vaccines it was perfect and. He can easily won the game so that we're able to have. As personal interactions. We had a moral there was some thought that the Indians was certainly that political agenda and as we see in Lebanon. Back to not happened and. I don't Eckstein to Long Beach convention center. I ended up walking into the frank. He terrace theater. It is the big feeder complexes all these fountains friends in the last ten there is actually has working for the Long Beach compress and those attending. Opera so it was a weird. Still quiet. Sitting in the lobby remembering that I was sitting in his tickets to. Just a few years it's. It was definitely. Am very surreal experience. Michael B vaccination story. Do I was actually. Ecuador raceway. Home of the Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile at New York's I put. Hands and turns out a racetrack that's a great place for vaccinations. Because there's all the studies at the track where people knowing about between races. And you can use the teller booths for the Gulf Coast clerks who take all you could. So it didn't take long and boom boom boom I had my vaccination no problem I was looking down at the final straightaway racetrack. And I couldn't help thinking about them most important. Most famous race that ever took place there which was when secretariat set the record tons of free. For the fastest. Actually see the front straightaway and realize how far he has had. It's just amazing. Did I get an assistant to jump through vehicle won't minnesotans still on the gun doesn't own any Jack. They did I'm institutions continued. She could you please if you have it I gather probably got a hundred days after they don't don't solve problems and with when they. Smaller chips. And when did not. Customers are getting into the defending. Mickelson didn't for the world. We here at the natural history museum. Where we just got vaccinated. What an amazing location. Have a monumental event that then how did you be vaccinated under. He might play an anti American natural history museum was really special units and placed her I spent my time to kids. It honestly there in high school and it's never boring then there is none of them accidentally animals. And you think things really talk about it. That included closing get my shot underneath it into whale had six place ended on its web family felt like I really strong. Showing solidarity. And I thanks all those people who rolled up their sleeves and share their stories with us.

