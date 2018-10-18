Transcript for Washington Post publishes Jamal Khashoggi's final op-ed

We're learning some new details now about what may have happened to that missing journalist and this after the Washington Post published. His final column overnight Molly hunters there in a stumble Molly we haven't gotten much information from officials on all of us Turkish or Saudi. But a close friend of could shut you spoke to ABC and is sort of unveiling. What he's learned about what happened or at least what he says he's learned what are we learning there. And that's right actually are calling Ian panel spoke waited this guy last night now when can show he walked into that conflict he keep his front fiance to means if things went south. And he was one of them take a listen. And it. All Margaret but they told me directly. The amount of Sorgi had been killed using them Bob Barrick method and that this was on the gold you recording at groom Hawkins mentioned him. She amount did not deserve this and no person ever deserve such today enough not to even if he were the most extreme adversary. Diane so really some of those barbaric grisly deeds house added Terry mentioned as well I just wanna go back a limit to secretary finance and here we are. Outside to Chad that consular residents Ines symbol you see the Saudi flag up there. This building Diane has been the focus for Turkish investigators. But I'd only seen one of these investigations actually going on apparently there are two apparently there's a Saudi investigation which the saudis have promised secretary Pompeo and promised president trump. We'll be thorough and timely but the Turkish investigation that is all the we see evidence on the ground we found a friend its skies going in here we side drone overhead. But we haven't seen any official evidence yet from either interest saying Molly also want to talk about this this column the Washington Post published. The show his final op Ed in the paper overnight. And it's almost eerie to read in parts. It's completely Erie Diane because he's reading about a freedom of press here's a journalist who believed so strongly. In the freedom of press and then was apparently. Killed by the saudis not mention in a country with a terrible record. With the press but I just want to read you one quote that he read and he read Arab governments have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate. There was a time when journalists believe the Internet could liberate information from censorship. And control associated. With a print media now his editors said they were actually gonna hold the Colin they received the Conn from his assistant and research at the day after he went missing they were gonna hold the colony until he got home. But she said they decided to publish it now that they knew that wasn't going to happen she also wrote this column perfectly captures his commitment and passion for freedom in the Arab world. A freedom he apparently. Gave his life for making it even more profound that those were his last words from the great Diane. That indeed somebody writing about silencing the median it seems like he himself has been silenced for writing about that issue. Molly what's next for all of this. So it Diana I do want to just show you actually a headline of one of these pro government newspapers so. As Terry mentioned basically for the last sixteen days the only information that we have gone has been from anonymous Turkish officials the saudis haven't provided. Any official or unofficial kind of have a springer show you Sid this says. Little hard he sees site Arafat. This says the height of the hit squad now this guy pictured here in front of the conflict in front of the consulate residents were we are right here. These are surveillance images. That have been released by anonymous Turkish officials it's the same guy Dianne that the New York Times had named. As a member of Mohammed than some on personal security and a guy at the New York Times reported actually traveled. To the U accidents and here's a guy his travel directly with the conference and now. Turkish officials clearly getting frustrated which is why of course they're leaking more information. Have given it there's pro government newspaper pictures of him here on the day that Schumacher showed he went missing so they pictured here at the consulate residence at the consulate. Checking out of a hotel. And pop and possibly most damning Diane leaving and flying out of Istanbul the night of October 2. You know well we don't hear a lot from officials people are starting to put the pieces together as best they can with the information. Not looking that at this point Molly hunter from a stumble Molly we appreciate it thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.