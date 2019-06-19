Now Playing: Hangover helper? Not really, study finds

Now Playing: Barman drops tray full of beer all over customers

Now Playing: Little girl's infectious laugh will make you smile

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals to go green and choose clean

Now Playing: How well do you really know your partner?

Now Playing: Wallenda's NYC high-wire walk faces complications

Now Playing: Daughters give stepdad emotional Father's Day surprise

Now Playing: When is the right time to say 'I love you'?

Now Playing: 2-year-old who fought rare ovarian cancer is now cancer-free

Now Playing: Facebook launches new digital currency

Now Playing: Ayesha Curry judges 2 weeknight meal recipes from 'GMA' viewers

Now Playing: Marriage advice from divorced people

Now Playing: Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday with strawberry cake

Now Playing: High wire up over Times Square for Wallenda feat

Now Playing: 'Miracle' baby born after mom had her fallopian tubes removed

Now Playing: Glitter hair extensions will help you shine this summer

Now Playing: 'Blue Collar Cats' enlisted to fight off rodents in Washington, D.C.

Now Playing: Now you can check out a dog for happy hour

Now Playing: 10-year-old becomes youngest to climb Yosemite's El Capitan