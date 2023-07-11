Zoo animals beat the heat in China

Pandas played with ice blocks, tigers enjoyed a dip in the water and lemurs feasted on fruit and popsicles in a Chinese zoo to cool down in the summer heat.

July 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live