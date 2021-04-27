2022 Oscars: This year's biggest surprises

The nominees for this year's Oscars are in and include an eclectic selection of films and artists. Who's likely to nab the gold and who could prove to be the upset?

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live