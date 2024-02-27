Alabama IVF patients speak out over fear following court decision

Alabama women who are caught in the middle of the state's controversial ruling on embryos talk about their frustrations and fears as they await the future of their IVF treatment.

February 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live