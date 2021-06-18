Transcript for Alarming rise in unruly behavior as air travel returns

It's a welcome sign as the nation turns the corner from the pandemic but as passengers head back to the skies there's been an unlamaring increase in unruly behavior. Turbulence in planes across the country. Last month a flight attend antibiotic a flight attendant punched in the face so hard that she knocked out two teeth. Just one quick punch and she was on the floor. The apparent cause, the flight attendant asked the passenger to wear her mask correctly and is now charged with felony battery causing serious injury, a family member responded no comment. Southwest saying the passenger repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became a abusive and ban Noud from southwest ever again. Once coast was partly over and people were released their attitude is, look, we're entitled to certain things and everything is an infringement. Masks are an infringement. So far this year the FAA has received more than 3,000 reports of unruly passengers on planes, overwhelmingly passengers refusing to wear a mask. Just today this man was escorted off a flight by law enforcement. A fellow passenger said he refused to wear a mask and became verbally abusive. No passengers were arrested or charged. I felt prompted to take a stand when flight attendant was injured in the face because it's one of many incidents I heard from my colleagues at southwest airlines and also nationwide and enough is enough. This is a deplorable act. She's been a flight attendant for nearly three decade. The stories I'm hearing right now is how much things have changed. How much more difficult it is during the day just to get through a basic flight because there's so much resistance to request for basic compliance. Flight attendants are required to enforce the FAA mask mandate for air travel in place until at least September. Even as many states across the country lift all covid restrictions. In April another southwest flight attendant had to ask a passenger to leave after she refused to wear her mask. Passengers cheered as she was escorted off. A similar incident was caught on tape last October. Two passengers were traveling together from Miami to Atlanta on a delta flight, one allegedly refused to wear a mask and hit the flight attendant in the face. Whoa! The flight returned to the gate and they were asked to get off the plane, FAA proposing fine of $27,500 to the passenger who hit the flight crew. FAA extended the policy increasing fining people for non-compliance. These fines are among the strongest that we've ever taken in the agency. We will exercise the maximum of our authority to make sure we get this under control. FAA identifying 394 cases this year where passengersing may have broken the law by interfering with the duties of crew member, the highest number of potential violations ever recorded by the agency and more than double the amount of cases investigated last year. Incidents like this one, an off-duty flight attendant on leave allegedly threatened to take down this delta plane from Los Angeles to Atlanta. Passengers and crew members restrained 34-year-old Steph an Duncan accused of making terroristic threats and assaulting two flight attendant. The flight was diverted to Oklahoma City. Authorities said he was showing -- his attorney didn't respond to request for comment. If someone's able to get into the cockpit it's a big deal. You're talking about the jeopardy of a lot of people. The CEO delta said all passengers were safe at all times. I had no doubt that aircraft was in danger. It was a sad and unfortunate situation but the team is doing a good job managing the massive surge back to air travel. Last week TSA screened more than 2 million on Friday through Sunday, the most since the pandemic began. It's huge and going to keep going up. Says the chief communication officer for united. Just a year ago we couldn't do this. Incredible how things have changed. The airline industry was nearly decimated by the pandemic and received a $50 billion bail out as part of the covid relief package, united alone lost more than $7 billion in 2020. We didn't shut down but in some respects did come close in ne arc airport more than 400 a day at one point down to 15 flights a day. Now the airlines are bouncing back and united is working to accommodate all of the travellers who are returning. The come back has been fast and it's been furious. Has anything surprised you about that? People really are eager to get back in the skies and traveling again. Just in June and July united will add 900 flights a day. Despite the increase in services this year nearly all united travellers take the federal mask mandate seriously. Truth is 99.9% of customers are on their best behavior and recognize the importance of the mask mandates. But some flight attendants say more needs to be done to keep everyone on board safe. I know this is a big ask, they need to step in when these incidents occur. As Americans rediscover the joys of travel, the hope is that they bring their manners along with their luggage. One of the things we've learned through this pandemic is our ability to cooperate and synthesize with one another and cut other people slack makes this a better world to live in and better world to travel. We need to be kind to one another. We're in a close environment. We're all going to have a good time and get to our destination on time without issue if everyone listens to the flight crew and pay attention to the safety briefing and follow the

