Transcript for Barred from NICU, new parents bond with babies via FaceTime due to COVID-19: Part 2

Hey, look at you. Kylie and Gerald spend their whole day waiting for precious moments like this. You hear daddy? Hey, Zoe. Hey, sweet girl. Forced to coo at a phone screen instead of holding and cuddling their new twin girls. I don't feel like I truly have kids yet, which is really hard. That's okay. It's okay. I was just crying too, girlfriend. The couple have been separated from their premature babies for weeks, the sad ripple effect from covid-19. We just finished face timing the babies, how do you feel? I feel so bad, they're so cute. He's a pastor, she's an after school director. Children were always in the plan. Be careful what you pray for, right? He would didn't know the twins would have a complicated delivery during a virus. He returned from a work trip. I started not feeling well, having chills, body aches and a low-grade fever. He got tested for covid-19 but results would take goods. Kylie had to take the test two too, but at the hospital, the doctor had news. As soon as he checked me out, he said babies are coming in an hour or two. I was 33 in four days, and with twins, every single day counts. I was on speaker, and I'm immediately, like, I'm coming right now. And the doctor's like, hey, we're not sure if you're going to be able to get in. And I was like, I don't care, I'm coming. But his test results weren't back yet, barring him from entering the hospital. Kylie had to have an emergency c-section under anesthesia. Our girls came into the world and neither of us were able to see them or hold them. The girls were taken to the NICU. Waking up without the babies I had carried for seven and a half months feels like an unending nightmares. They named the girls Wesley grace and Zoe faith. But just days later, as the outbreak spread, intensive care units nationwide started going into lockdown, including the NICU, that meant no visits at all. I cried on the nurse's shoulder. She didn't have a mask on. She didn't have gloves, she didn't care. She let me cry on her shoulder and just reassured us that they would be cared for and loving on the girls as much as we would want to if we could go visit them too. Wesley is finally awake. That's when the face time started. The NICU nurses calling Gerald and kylie at least two or three time as day. You don't like being woken up from your naps, huh? Then days turned into weeks. The nurses, I mean, whether they're just saying this to reassure a postpartum mom or not, but the nurses say they're looking around and they can hear our voices, which is, it's everything that you want to hear when you can't hold your babies, that at least they recognize our voice. So, so I'm really grateful for that, and for the nurses. That bittersweet feeling came to an end Easter weekend. It's the best I've ever had. So when do we get to go? Easter Sunday. The lockdown lifted, creating this moment of pure parental joy. I'm like nervous. Can I touch her? Of course can you touch her, she's your child. Hi, baby. I love you so much. You want to go see Wesley too, babe? Uh-huh. Oh, my goodness. She's a full-grown adult. Hi, Wesley. Hey, Wesley. Hey, sweet girl. It's day two of us getting to see our girls. Kylie just finished feeding Wesley. Oh, my goodness, I never want to leave. Well, we got like ten minutes. Well, don't make me move for the next ten minutes. The news got even better just a few days later. After a little over a month in the NICU we're about to go get kylie and the girls. They're going home today. Hi. Yes, sir. Are you ready to go? Yes. Wesley, what you think about going home, baby girl? Thank you. Thank you all so much. On the way home. Ah! She's not happy. Babe, why are you driving so slow? Because our girls are in the back seat. They're comin' home. Girls, we're home! What do you think about it? Part of the only reason that we're telling our story, right? This is hard for our family, but there are nurses and doctors and hospital workers who are literally risking their own lives to take care of our family. More than anything, we're just so grateful for them and the way they've cared for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.