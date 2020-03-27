Transcript for In COVID-19 crisis, supply chain workers are putting in overtime too: Part 1

time. This is quarantine food. Jamil Cromwell has been driving trucks for more than a decade ever since he came back from a tour in Afghanistan with the National Guard. In many ways you guys are the front lines keeping the supply chain open. We're one of the essential people out there. Today he's delivering deli supplies, a job these days not without risks. But we are keeping the distance. My father's staying in the house. If we need something, we'll go get it for you. Inside this massive warehouse in Connecticut, the packed crates a hopeful sign. Tom has worked here for over 40 years but has never seen anything like the covid-19 outbreak. They just came out of wood work and buying everything you have. We have been out of toilet paper. At least 46 states have closed schools and millions have been ordered to stay home. Life as we know it has come to a one of the early and persistent fears, will there be enough food? Tonight we're taking you on a farm-to-table look at our country's supply line, meeting the oft-forgotten men and women in farms and fields and truckers and grocery workers and cashiers, all unexpected foot soldiers, essential workers on the front lines in the battle against the pandemic. Each day, before the first light has broken, farm workers from Florida to Wisconsin, heading to harvest vegetables. Part of the more than 64.5 million tons of produce harvested over year, more than 100 pounds per person. Many working despite their fears like this woman who asked to remain unnamed. Our business is essential to the food supply. A lot of people in their work, they can work from home. Unfortunately, farmers don't have that privilege. In Florida, Jamie Wisinger's family has operated a tomato farm for four generations and are facing down the challenges of covid-19, implementing social distancing on the fields. We're reducing the size of our work crews. Then we realize people have to go cash their checks and we don't want people all getting on a bus together and going to the bank to cash their checks. We are trying to reduce the amount of trips that they have to go into town for, to buy groceries or do their laundry. But communicating new covid safety rules to workers and laborers poses challenges. Most of these people are not in their homes, they are here on the farm working for us. He has worked the fields for more than two decades. Now as an organizer, he uses whatever means necessary to make sure workers understand. We need to use methods of popular education so everyone understands what we're talking about. There are drawings that have been posted in different places in the community. Nothing arrives on our store shelves without the 3.5 million Americans who are truckers, working around the clock day and night during this time of It's about 6:40. It's lightly snowing here. I'm headed back to Chicago from Kentucky. We want to let you know that the trucks are still movin'. Many truck drivers taking it upon themselves to protect their health. When we're outside the truck we do face masks. I don't even go into the truck stop at this point. Whitney Richardson from Kansas City, Kansas altered the way she operates day to day. I have a whole decontamination procedure. I always glove up. Anything I might have touched during delivery, I completely spray down. Brittany says the newfound appreciation for her line of work keeps her going. I get messages from people saying hey, I just want to thank you so much for being out there. It means a lot to me as a driver, and I know it means a lot to other drive others as well. But the nationwide lockdown is disrupting drivers' basic needs. With some rest areas closing bathrooms and restaurants restricted. Hanifa is driving hundreds of miles from Georgia to florld. I've made it to Florida. Here in Florida. Good morning. If's time to start my day. I'm about to go inside the truck stop, shower and get me something to eat. The truck stop's quiet. Please practice social distancing. The dining area nearly deserted. It's closed. Popeye's is closed. Subway is open. Eat fresh. Driver's lounge is closed until further notice, so no TVs for shower one, that's my shower. But thankfully, the showers still in service. I like that write in my gratitude journal. As she overcomes the obstacles, she counts her blessings. I'm grateful I'm an essential worker and get to work at a time when America needs us. He is part of the independent drivers association and former trucker himself. Can you reassure people that supply line is going to stay open? As long as there's product to move, believe me, there will be drivers that make the deliveries. Drivers come through and they will this time, too. To keep the supply running they need to stay healthy. Are you concerned about the safety of your drivers? There is a likelihood they will be exposed. This urgent care clinic is providing covid-19 testing. This whole parking lot is for trucks. That means they can drive in, and they can be taken care of. We've been able to get all the appropriate ppe so that we're able to see them in this room, without having any exposure to the rest of our patients. Grocery workers have begun testing positive for covid-19, raising concern that they need protective gear. Stew Leonard Jr. Who heads the family business is worried about the health and safety of employees and workers. We're putting plexiglass up at the register so you can have some distance. We want our people to be safe, too. I'm trying to get thermometers, where I can actually take their temperature when they come in. How do you reassure jittery Americans that the nation's food supply is safe? I have a lot of confidence in the food supply. I've dealt with a lot of the farmers. We buy direct from a lot of people. And I've talked to them personally on the phone, and they said, look, we'll get you the food. Dave Lindsey has worked here for 28 years, but lately his job has taken on new meaning. How long have you been wearing We've always practiced wearing gloves, but since the whole covid-19 issue, we make sure everyone's wearing them now. The issue is bigger than just me, it's a country thing. There are a lot of things going on in the country, people are unemployed. People need somewhere they can rely on. We care about our customers. They come in seeking us out. We have great relationships with our customers and happy to be able to have the product they haven't been able to get lately. When you see people work together and pull together as a team it's awesome, a great Our sincere thanks to the millions working through the crisis. Up next, the CEO of an

