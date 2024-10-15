Delphi double murder trial begins nearly 8 years after teenage girls were found dead

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of murdering 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German while they were hiking in 2017. He's pleaded not guilty.

October 15, 2024

