Gay couple in SCOTUS decision describe moment baker refused to make wedding cake

More

Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins claim baker Jack Phillips discriminated against them based on their sexual orientation: “This case is not about religion… you cannot practice your faith in a way that excludes others.”

2:09 | 06/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gay couple in SCOTUS decision describe moment baker refused to make wedding cake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55646565,"title":"Gay couple in SCOTUS decision describe moment baker refused to make wedding cake","duration":"2:09","description":"

\n\tCharlie Craig and Dave Mullins claim baker Jack Phillips discriminated against them based on their sexual orientation: “This case is not about religion… you cannot practice your faith in a way that excludes others.”

\n","url":"/Nightline/video/gay-couple-scotus-decision-describe-moment-baker-refused-55646565","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.