We'll notify you here with news about AlertTag

Now Playing: 9-year-old internet star Lil Tay on her controversial videos: 'It's all me'

Now Playing: The final lap: Danica Patrick on her journey to NASCAR stardom and why she's retiring

Now Playing: With 'Roseanne' cancelled, a look at companies making changes after social response

Now Playing: 'Queer Eye's' Fab Five on how Season 1's big moments will carry over to Season 2

Now Playing: The debate over when and where comedy crosses the line

Now Playing: Baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple: 'It's not just a cake'

"The View" co-hosts discuss the decision in favor of a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for two men.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins claim baker Jack Phillips discriminated against them based on their sexual orientation: “This case is not about religion… you cannot practice your faith in a way that excludes others.”

{"id":55646565,"title":"Gay couple in SCOTUS decision describe moment baker refused to make wedding cake","duration":"2:09","description":"



\tCharlie Craig and Dave Mullins claim baker Jack Phillips discriminated against them based on their sexual orientation: “This case is not about religion… you cannot practice your faith in a way that excludes others.”



","url":"/Nightline/video/gay-couple-scotus-decision-describe-moment-baker-refused-55646565","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}