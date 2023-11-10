Henry Winkler talks about life 'Beyond' the Fonz in new memoir

Linsey Davis speaks with the legendary star about his new memoir, "Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond," his decades-spanning career and coping with dyslexia, which was diagnosed at the age of 31.

November 10, 2023

