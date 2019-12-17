Transcript for Hit show ‘Live PD’: Humanizing cops or exploiting suspects’ lowest moments?

Reporter: Some are calling it one of the best shows on television. I love the show it's live, it's active, it's fun, it's exciting! Reporter: Others say it's one of the most disturbing. Stop, stop get off me. Reporter: What's causing all the different opinions? "Live pd." You got a convertible now relax. Reporter: And it's as real as it gets. We had to extract the male. Reporter: For law enforcement. If you want to see policing, this is policing. Reporter: With real officers. Hands behind your back. Reporter: Real suspects in real time. Show us your hands! Reporter: The show features live camera feeds from police departments scattered across the country. They've been set up with the latest technology to show the ups and downs of a typical shift on the streets. I think people are liking to watch it through the officers' eyes. They get to see it the way the officers are seeing it. Reporter: Dan Abrams, the host, juggles the 32 different feeds that pour in during three intense hours each Friday and Saturday night. There's apparently an armed robbery suspect who's barricaded himself in an apartment, you can see them there. Reporter: He's joined by analysts Tom Morris and sergeant Sean Larkin from the Tulsa police department. For me, as a current police officer, I'd like the public be able to see the whole story of something. Reporter: The three try to make sense of whatever is coming their way. We're here in the studio and we don't know what's going to happen next any more than the people at home do. So we're just as surprised and shocked sometimes by what goes down. Reporter: Now in its fourth on A&E which is owned by ABC news's parent company Disney, "Live pd" is one of the highest rated programs in cable television. But the success of this series comes as the country is having a painful debate over the policing policies on American streets. In 2014, a police officer shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, which essentially began the black lives matter movement. Less than a year later, Walter Scott was shot in the back and killed by an officer in Charleston South Carolina. In 2016 philando Castile was killed by an officer in Minnesota. His death was broadcast live on Facebook. An officer just shot him in his arm. Reporter: And earlier this year atatiana K. Jefferson was playing video games in her bedroom with her 8-year-old nephew when a police officer shot and killed her through a window. These are just four out of thousands of police shootings in the five years since Michael Brown was killed. Police officers and police departments are under the microscope right now. People around the country are demanding more transparency. Reporter: The police departments on the show believe that broadcasting their work helps both the police and the public. I just knew that people needed to see what we see every day, not just a snapshot, but actually see the funny stuff, the dangerous stuff that we we encounter every single day. Most people don't see that. They have on "Live pd" now. Reporter: The Richland county sheriff's department in south Carolina has been on "Live pd" since the first episode. Sheriff Leon Lott decided to take a chance on this new transparency. I'm sure that there were some worries that you had because it's live. Really no. No. I didn't have any worries whatsoever. I trust my people. We got good professional deputies that are on the show. And I knew our people would do the right thing. But at the same time too your people are human. Well, I think what I want people to do is see that we were human and that we are just like anybody else. I had no worries. I was not scared one bit. Reporter: When the program became a hit, some of his officers became celebrities. Is it okay to call you a star of the show? Sure. Do you like that word? I don't feel so much like a star, but it's been really positive. Reporter: Lt. Danny brown from the Richland county sheriff's department is one of the most recognized faces on the show. I am told people like to run from you? I don't know why. I am a really nice guy! Reporter: Almost every time he stepped out of his car, someone in Richland county knew his name. Is this "Live pd?" What do you watch me on? Oh, my god. You're Danny! Reporter: But some police officers -- Ain't no ! Reporter: -- Don't always have good face-to-face encounters. Most people their contact with law enforcement is not a good time. Whether you're involved in a traffic accident, you've come home from work and your house is burglarized. You got pulled over for speeding. And what I always say is, you know, we don't get called to somebody's house because their kid came home with straight As that day, you know. Reporter: Critics of the show say it violates privacy and exploits a person's lowest moment. What are you doing out here? Man, just Chillin'. Why are you dancing though? I'm not dancing. I'm just trying to cool off. Reporter: Abrams, who is also a chief legal analyst for ABC news, says that what you see on the show is fair and legal to broadcast. When someone is approached by the police or arrested on a public street, there is an argument that there is something inherently newsworthy about that. Newspapers have for years always laid out about all the people who were arrested that day and here. And this is not that dissimilar. Reporter: Over a three hour show, there are countless arrests. Right now you're being detained. Reporter: Even when people are not charged or acquitted at trial. Anytime someone ends up being cleared while we're on, we make sure to tell the audience that. People are innocent until proven guilty. We don't ever say, yeah, this guy's, you know, hammered and he's going down to prison for whatever it may be. Reporter: To some, it seems like people of color, and in particular black Americans make up a big percentage of the chases and arrests. What you see is dependent, one, on where you are. Like if you're in missoula, Montana, you're not going to see a lot of interactions with African-Americans. If you're in Richland county, South Carolina and you're dealing with maybe the more high crime areas, those tend to be the more African-American communities. Reporter: The show has been sued for defamation and invasion of privacy. In South Carolina, Fredrick west was arrested for drug trafficking in 2017 on "Live pd" by the Greenville county sheriff's department. But the charges were later dropped. He claimed he was racially profiled and sued. In another lawsuit from the same county, a black man whose car was crashed into by a police cruiser said that he "Was largely targeted in this manner because of his race." One of the lawsuits was dismissed, the other is pending. In a statement to ABC news, the producers say that the two lawsuits regarding the production of 'live pd' in Greenville county completely lacked merit, and had no bearing on filming or continued outreach from other departments hoping to participate on the series." Even the show's critics agree that there are flashes of compassion. Do you understand that how I feel -- I do. -- As -- I do. I definitely do. Reporter: Deputy Addy Perez shared this emotional moment with a homeless veteran who was smoking marijuana in his car. I'm like legit telling you I was homeless living in my car. And I was in the military as well. And I did deploy overseas. So I do feel for you. Reporter: He tells deputy Perez he has a medical marijuana card from California. This is for my PTSD. I know. Reporter: He's released without charges. I'm not going to take you to jail now, I don't want you to miss your girls tomorrow okay? Reporter: One of the moments that wins over hearts and minds. The show shows the human side of law enforcement that not everyone is a bad person, that we are doing our jobs. Reporter: At least six law enforcement agencies have quit the show. Some were concerned about showcasing crimes in their cities. Others complained that the show wouldn't allow them to use "Live pd" videos at the trials of the suspects arrested on the program. I think that the vast majority we have followed have been very satisfied with what we do and how we do it. But look, we're not looking to in every single case say to the police department we want to make sure that you're okay with everything. This is part of following them. Reporter: In Richland county, sheriff Lott says "Live pd" has dramatically improved relations between his police force and the community. He now has a waiting list of officers hoping to join his department. We don't have a recruiting staff. We don't go out and we don't have to do recruiting. But our deputies do it every single day and the shows now, help to help show them show professionalism that they have. And so people want to come work here. Reporter: In April, "Live pd" celebrated its 200th episode and this was the watch party in Richland county. When more than 5,000 people showed up, they had to move the event to the county fairground. So the show keeps racing along, trying to humanize the hard-working people who protect us and trying to lessen the tensions on the police beat. For nightline, I'm Steve osunsami, in Richland county, South Carolina.

