Transcript for ‘Hustlers’ stars Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu discuss relating to their role

Hold on with that knee. Okay. From here, you can do carousel. Put your head back. Come down. You can do Peter pan. Knee hook. Reporter: It's Jennifer Lopez like you've never seen her before. And you can go into a fairy. Reporter: In hustlers. There are so many different negative connotations, and the truth is, they're survivors. They're working hard. Reporter: The ladies flip the script, taking back their power from the men who run the club and their wealthy clients, going so far as to drug and rob them, and believe it or not, it's all based around a true story. Wall Street guys. You see what they did to this they stole from everybody. Reporter: What did you learn from them? It really is women versus the men in a sense in this world. It's like both sides playing each other, right? So they have to be just as smart, just as cunning. Reporter: The multi-faceted Jennifer Lopez plays ringleader Ramona. I don't want to be dependent on anybody. Reporter: Constance Wu is the new girl learning the ropes. How come you're so good? I see you with every single kind of guy, and I don't know, it's like you have them all figured out. I guess I'm just a people person. I feel like in our society once you hear that kind of profession, people, the judgment stops there, and they don't get to know people as humans and understand their stories and where they come from and why they make their choices. Whatever you want to see Reporter: And of course there's money rapper cardi B in her acting debut. Learn how to do a real dance. Oh, I'm good at that. Reporter: For cardi, who has been open about being a stripper herself, it's a story that hits close to home. I did a scene in the locker room. And's like oh, man, I'm having flashbacks. I was the girl that came in, and I didn't understand how to, how to make the money. I was so upset that I keep working for hours, hours, and I have to pay a fee. 40%, 160. And then I'm leaving home with nothing. I know a girl that was the Ramona of the club. She just had that, that mouth power to talk to men and seduce them and they just spend and you just wonder, like , who does that? Reporter: The director made sure to highlight the every day life and struggles of these flawed characters in a compassionate light. I just want my daughter to be able to do whatever she wants, go to whatever school she wants or not. And does what she wants. We've seen a scene in a strip club in every single movie ever, and so few have been told from their perspective, and that just really interested me on a human level. Reporter: It's something that strongly resonated with cardi. A lot of people are saying strippers are whores, they're having sex with people. People don't know, if you solicit prostitution in a strip club you go to jail. At 4:00 A.M., so many women would be frustrated. I got to pay the babysitter, I didn't have a good night. . Got to go to school in the For me, doing the character, she was a single mom from the bronx. I'm a single mom from the bronx. She was ambitious. She wanted better for herself. Reporter: But it's a job that takes its toll. The movie doesn't gloss over the harsh realities of the life of a stripper. What if somebody calls the cops? And says what? I spent $500 at a strip club, send help? I think I'm going to throw up. Little by little you see why strippers start to hate men. There was a point in my life when I was a dancer that I hated them. I got so tired of constantly meeting men, touching me. You feel like you own me. Reporter: Ultimately, it's women's bond that triumphs. Sisters in J. Lo's motley crime ring. Sisters. To sisters! How important was it to kind of display these positive female relationships in the midst of a very dark anti-hero story? For me, the women in the story are very strong. You know, they're very powerful. Annabelle really is the she is the young one, she's the nave one. She was looking to these older women for dance. I had a blast working with I was a big fan of Jennifer. And meeting Lorene, we were talking for like three hours. Reporter: The film is based on the tru story of Samantha babash. Four strippers are under Reporter: And was even filmed inside a real Manhattan strip club. From the wardrobe to the scenery, the environment, to the shoes we were wearing. This place was like lived-in. And you could feel that. Mm-hm. Stained carpet. There you go. It was actually a clean place. Reporter: Despite being raw and provocative, the movie resonates with a common theme. We're all hustling. That's point. That's why the movie in a sense is very universal and many people can relate to it. Sometimes in a patriarchal society there's only one position for a woman. But that's a commentary on scarcity, not gender. And I think our relationship in this movie really proved that, because it was all run by women. And it was all women. Women producer, women director. Women writer, women stars. Women, women, women, women everywhere. Daughters. Reporter: For "Nightline," Adrian Bankert in Los Angeles. Are you in? "Hustlers" comes out in theaters next Friday.

