As Ida slammed into Louisiana, the state was already battling a COVID crisis

Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in Louisiana, hit as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Sunday as the region's hospitals were under siege from rising COVID-19 cases.
7:30 | 08/31/21

