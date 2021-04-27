Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell officially requests a new trial

Maxwell’s defense team contends that a juror failed to disclose his history of sexual abuse, according to her attorney. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking last month.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live