Transcript for How a man born without arms or legs became an inspiring high school football coach

At this time, I just want to introduce to you a coach that I hired because I was impressed with his knowledge of the game. Your new coach, rob Mendez. It was really, really awful. I didn't have a choice to have an abortion. So I had to keep Robert. In the of my mind, I'm asking why, why my son? Less than 100 like him born like him in the world. What am I going to do with this boy? I didn't want to see Robert. So I didn't see him for about two weeks because I didn't know what to do. But he's different. He sees people staring as an opportunity. Robert was just a really easy child. And he just was really, really happy. What's your favorite He's got a gift that doesn't require him to be physical. Making him aware of that, I think he just took the ball and ran. I think the most difficult part of having no arms and no legs is simply not being able to play sports. I don't show it, I'm good at not showing it, but yeah, I get mad. I get mad at god. I get mad at the lord, like why? His freshman year, he was standing behind the fence at a distance watching practice, that was the beginning. We wanted to get him involved in the program, so we invited him to be the manager. They know I couldn't play. But just to include me made me feel a part of it, to feel Normal. He paid attention to us as coaches but he learned the game on madden and came to practice and tried to create the same game plans and execute them the same way. I started giving Robert a little more responsibility with my quarterbacks. Eyes on the quarterback! And the next thing you know, he was there running the drills for us. Go, go, go, go! Good job! When I go to a job interview, sometimes I feel like I'm going to -- scare is not the right word -- surprise them. And I don't know how they're going to take the surprise. As he rolls out, to be brutally honest, when I first saw that, I was like, how can that guy coach? And when he comes close, he says give me a fist pump. I give him a fist pump on the shoulder and always nerves that I had melted away. Someone finally gave me the opportunity. So I really appreciated that. This is going to be my 13th year of coaching, and I can't wait to get to know every single one of you. Believe in yourself, believe in your teammates and in what you're doing. If you're taken aback, that's natural and human. But after the first two seconds it's just a Normal guy. I don't care how good you are. I don't care how experienced you are. You guys are going to do everything as a team. Though he may not look like a coach, he definitely acts like one. What we're going to coach right now is called 31 zone. His knowledge of the game for someone who hasn't gone through it is impressive. On his phone, he can diagram a play faster than I can do with pen and paper. There are definitely doubters out there, like parents who say my son is getting coached by a guy who has no arms or legs. That lights a fire under my but th butt. I love people, I love you, I love you, I love everyone. If you can't show love on this football field you better get off it. Who am I going to go to? Whistle, whistle, whistle, whistle! It was a fractured orbittal bone, and my cheekbone is Frack tured as well. I couldn't sleep, I couldn't chew. I felt a bad for him. Things that you and I take for granted like brushing our teeth or washing our face or taking a shower or going to the restroom, Robert needs someone to help him. Goodnight. But he's tough. Two days later, he was at his practice. Widen out, widen out! And his thing is I've got to be there for the kids. I didn't want to let them down. Me being challenged has been my motivation. Who says I can it came from me having a drive to be able to accomplish anything. Who says I can't? Nobody. Who says I can't? Nobody! Yeah! He's willing to do all of that? What are we willing to do? ??? ??? the JV team has had mostly losing seasons. He has done a job I haven't soon other coaches be able to do at that level before. Remember this! I'm proud of every single one of you, but damn it, we're not done yet! Pass it off to the right. Intercepted. On the way, the distance, and it's good. Takes the division title for the win this afternoon over prospect. Okay. Got good days and bad days, man. We came this far as a team. It's okay. I'm very proud of the whole team. It's going to hurt today. And that' okay if it hurts, because we tried a lot. We love this game of football. I really sincerely want you guys to understand how much appreciate this. Our opponents, they'd always doubt him. Because they see a man in a wheelchair. To us, we see our coach. Who's perfect. While pushing him off the field after games, it makes me feel like proud to have him as my coach. They gave me the feeling of importance. And I don't think they know that and understand that. Maybe they will one day, but I love those kids. And I'm always going to remember them. I think we make a perfect team. Can we agree on that? Yes, coach. Can we agree on that? Yes, coach! Who says I can't? Nobody! Who says I can't! Nobody! Nobody! That is inspiring stuff. You can watch the full documentary "Who says I can't" on espn.com and on demand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.