Nikki Haley opens up on Trump, presidential run and more

The former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and Republican presidential candidate talks with ABC News' Linsey Davis in an exclusive interview about a wide range of topics as her campaign heats up.

December 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live