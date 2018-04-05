Olympic skater Adam Rippon on becoming a voice for the LGBTQ community

More
Rippon, who's been called "America's sweetheart," spoke to "Nightline" special correspondent Gus Kenworthy about becoming the first openly gay U.S. athlete at the Winter Olympics.
7:05 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olympic skater Adam Rippon on becoming a voice for the LGBTQ community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54928361,"title":"Olympic skater Adam Rippon on becoming a voice for the LGBTQ community","duration":"7:05","description":"Rippon, who's been called \"America's sweetheart,\" spoke to \"Nightline\" special correspondent Gus Kenworthy about becoming the first openly gay U.S. athlete at the Winter Olympics.","url":"/Nightline/video/olympic-skater-adam-rippon-voice-lgbtq-community-54928361","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.