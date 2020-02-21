Transcript for Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay man to run a major presidential campaign

husband. Linsey Davis when the historic candidate's mate. He still is such a wonderful husband. Reporter: There's nothing unusual about the real-life candidate's mate gushing about their spouse. He made me feel so loved. Reporter: But Chastin is groundbreaking. What a privilege to be able to share this experience with him and go out there and show up for people who need him the most. Reporter: The success of his husband, the first openly-gay man to launch a major presidential campaign in U.S. History is itself historic. When mayor Pete declared victory in the Iowa caucus. We are going on to new Hampshire victorious! Reporter: And finished a close second in New Hampshire. We are here to stay. Reporter: There was Chastin right by his side, beaming. The love of my life who keeps me grounded. How about a hand for the future first gentleman of the united States. Reporter: Chastin met Pete buttigieg on hinged. I won't lie. It was a picture of him in the military. And I fell hard and fast for Pete. Reporter: Three years later they got married. Chastin taking his husband's last name. This is going to sound funny, but I really like buttigieg. Reporter: They were married for less than a year before Peter. I'm a proud son of south Bend, Indiana, and I am running for president of the united States. Reporter: Decided to run for president. Essentially, you're still newlyweds. Yeah. There's no denying it's hard. But it is a sacrifice worth making, because I have seen Peter go out there and change people's lives. I'm very proud to share him with the rest of the country. Reporter: Now at just 30 years old, Chastin has become a powerful force on the campaign trail, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram, using both platforms to support his husband. You've become somewhat of a secret weapon of the campaign. I've heard at fund raisers you are responsible for about a third of the money that comes in. If you're looking for a presidential fund raising powerhouse, you know, people probably don't look for a middle school drama teacher, but I think I can connect with people. I know what it's like to feel like this country doesn't stand for you. Reporter: Pete buttigieg is campaigning on a mission. But many are questioning whether the country is ready for a gay president. 21% of Americans said they would not vote for a gay president. Does that number surprise you, either being high or low? No, but, again, I focus on the work. I focus on going out there and showing people who I am. And I think we have an opportunity right now to beckon Americans to a higher calling, and to welcome people onto the right side of history. Reporter: Conservative radio show host rush Limbaugh recently weighed in on the matter. They've got to be saying that despite all the great progress and despite all the great work and ground that's been covered, America is still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president. Reporter: At a CNN town hall in Nevada this week, buttigieg hit back. One thing about my marriage, it's never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse. Reporter: We've heard from Pete and his response on that. True. Reporter: What's your response to that? I've been dealing with that my whole life. I dealt with a multitude of rush limbaughs when I was walking through the hallways at my school. Pete can take on the likes of rush Limbaugh, but I'm more worried about the kids, the people who are watching how this candidacy is treated and how people are treated by rush Limbaugh. Reporter: It was not always he grew up in rural Michigan where he says he always felt different. I grew up in a socially conservative place. I went to a school where if you weren't on the football team or one of the jocks that, you know, you were picked on and bullied and belittled. Reporter: Being gay made thing even harder. At one point you were homeless? You know, when I came out I was certain I'd lose everything. I was so certain rather than stick around and find out if it was going to be okay I ran away from it. And sometimes I slept on my friends' couch and floors, and sometimes I felt like I was a burden even on my friends, so I would sleep in the back of my car. But I have a happy ending. I got to go home. I got to go home to two loving parents who were terrified for because they loved me but knew it was going to be hard. And I'm I have, very lucky. Not every kid has that story. 40% of homeless youth in this country are lgbtq. Reporter: It was his own experience that shaped his work as an advocate for lgbtq youth. The last year alone I've visited about 100 lgbtq service providers, meeting kids, sharing my story and listening to theirs. Reporter: He says this election is not about policy. For him it's personal, from homelessness to the me two too movement he says he can relate. He says he was sexually assaulted when he was 18. I don't know what it is about society that made me feel I had done something wrong and felt such shame and guilt for somebody taking advantage of me. And I'm so grateful for everyone who has spoken up, because it made me feel less alone, too. Reporter: While they live in South Bend with their two rescue dogs, the campaign often keeps unfortunately, we're not going to our home as much. So we're just passing each other in the sky. Reporter: But Chastin says his husband never lets him forget how loved he is. He is really good at that. He is good at taking the time to write out a little poem or a little letter. Reporter: Even before the final votes are tallied, in many respects, Chastin feels they're already victorious. I obviously want Pete to be president. But if for some reason it does not work out, I will not for one moment hang my head in shame.

