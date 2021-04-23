In 'Secrets of the Whales,' an intimate look at the titans of the deep blue sea

"Nightline" speaks to James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver and Brian Skerry, the creative forces behind the new National Geographic series for Disney+, which explores how similar whales are to humankind.
7:47 | 04/23/21

