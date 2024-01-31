Street soldiers: Part 1: Violence interrupters drastically reduce shootings in cities

Cities across the country are turning to community violence intervention programs, proven successful in Baltimore and New York City, to reduce shootings and homicides.

January 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live