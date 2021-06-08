Transcript for US clamps down on Chinese goods possibly made by Muslims in detention camps: Part 2

China's relationship with the west has been complicated. Freedom, freedom! Reporter: Often defined by images like these. White house after white house talking in the tug-of-war between acting against China's alleged human rights violations, and this. The sobering reality is that China is no longer a sleeping giant. Now a 21st century economic powerhouse, manufacturing millions of products worth billions of dollars, many passing through ports of entry like this one in Newark, new Jersey. You'll see tremendous numbers of boxes that say "Made in China" on them. Reporter: Our clothes, food, toys, and tech. The brands we buy on a daily basis, often produced by cheap labor under harsh conditions. This is a shame on those companies! Reporter: Nowhere is that more evident than in xinjiang. Human rights activists allege that slave labor is happening near facilities like these located throughout xinjiang, where uighurs and other ethnic muslims have been detained. Part of the vocational training to which people are subjected involves working in these factories, some O which, most of which are textile factories. If slave labor is happening or modern slavery, as we tend to call it, what it means is we want to prevent those goods from coming into the commerce of the United States and winding up on shelves and people being able to buy it. What did we find? Reporter: It is difficult for Americans to avoid these products, leaving corporations stuck between profit and ethical obligations. It seems that American companies are at least finally going to -- are taking some action? It's really a moment of Reporter: U.S. Customs and border protection enacted a policy in January, detaining all cotton products coming from xinjiang unless the importer can prove their product was not made with forced labor. Is more being seized now than it ever was before, from China? In forced labor? Absolutely. This is where it's stored? Reporter: Everything you see here, every shirt, every pair of pants, comes from xinjiang. More and more are coming? More and more are coming. Reporter: Now must be screened by U.S. Officials. There are 1,000 cartons today in this container. Gone to some discount store, a consumer would have bought it, never knowing the new shirt they were putting on their back was the result of slave labor over in China. Reporter: Whoever imports these items has 90 days to claim them and cooperate with the cbp's investigation. If they don't, the items are either sent back or destroyed. The Chinese government calls these allegations of forced labor an outrageous lie. So-called genocide, forced labor, are lies of the century. Reporter: The Chinese embassy in the U.S. Has evaded repeated requests for interviews with ABC news. Instead, they sent us a link to a statement saying some uighurs were part of cotton picking they work together, care for each other, forged a deep friendship. These cotton pickers in and out of xinjiang were all voluntary. But she says she was not a willing participant. This is a photo she sent to her husband, standing outside a textile factory in xinjiang, where she says she was forced to work. The Chinese deny all gazira's allegations, claiming she left China to avoid paying back a loan. They made this video in an attempt to prove it. Gazira and her lawyer, belash, escaped the long arm of China thanks to a nonprofit organization, China aid. They are now applying for asylum. But not everyone they love has been so fortunate. My wife and my three sons, they haven't America Visa. I can't lift you, I can't lift my children. My wife says, their aim is killing you, arrest you, deporting you. If you die, if you are shot, if you are kidnapped, how could we live? Reporter: Belash is fighting to get his family here, a place he finally feels safe. This is my favorite book. I read it a lot. And my English is great and beautiful -- and yeah. Reporter: For gazira, America provides an opportunity to keep telling her story, loudly, without threat of retribution. Here gazira has found something she feared she might never have again. Peace, serenity, and audaciously, hope. If they can stay here, perhaps, maybe, they can give their little girl something she's never had. Whee! Reporter: A childhood full of the stuff kids dream about.

