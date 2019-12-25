Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'

Hey, it's me. Every year I read "The night before Christmas." Sit back. Relax. It goes quick. 'Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house not a creature was stirring not even Mickey mouse. The socks were hung by the chimney with care in hopes that St. Nicholas -- also Santa Claus -- soon would be there. The children were nestled all snug in their beds with visions of sugplums dancing in their heads. And mama in her kerchief and I in my cap had settled our brains for a long winter's nap. When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter. Away to the window I flew like a flash, tore open the shutters and threw up the sash. The the moon on the crest of the new-fallen snow gave a luster of midday to objects below. It means it was so bright you could see stuff. When what to my wondering eyes did appear but a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer, with a little old driver so lively and quick, I knew it in a minute. It must be St. Nick. More rapid than eagles his coursers they came and he whistled and shouted and called them by name -- "Now, dasher! Now, dancer! Now, prancer and vixen! On, comet! On, cupid! On, donner and blitzen! From the top of the porch to the top of the wall! Now, dash away, dash away, I said dash away, all!" He's very pushy. Up to the housetops, the coursers they flew with a sleigh full of toys and St. Nicholas, too. And then as a tinkling I heard on the roof the prancing and pawing of each little hoof. As I drew in my head and was turning around, down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound. Let's think about that for a second. Do you think he asked, hey, make sure the fire's out if you happen to have a chimney. I think he does. I think that he e-mails and says, turn all the chimneys down. Take all the -- cool it down so I can come down there. These are the things I think about when I read this. He was dressed all in faux fur from his head to his foot and his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot. His eyes, how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry! His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry. He had a broad face the smoke encircled his head like a wreath. Santa doesn't smoke. It's all good. He had a broad face and a little round belly that shook when he laughed like a bowl full of jelly. He was chubby and plump, no. He was plus-sized. A right jolly old elf. And I laughed when I saw him in spite of myself. A wink of his eye and a twist of his head soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread. He spoke not a word but went straight to his work and filled all the stockings, except for the one for the jerk. He laid his finger aside of his nose and giving a nod, up the chimney he rose. He sprang to his sleigh to his team, gave a whistle and away they all flew like the down off a thistle. But I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight Yo, whoopie, merry Christmas, to everybody else, good night! Merry Christmas, y'all. From our family to yours,

