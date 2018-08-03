The Note: The risks of talking impeachment on the trail

The TAKE with MaryAlice Parks

There are some topics (and faces) we know animate voters on both sides: immigration, health care and President Barack Obama.

In the last few days, some top Republicans appear to think impeachment might as well.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told a crowd Thursday that the 2018 midterms would be a referendum on the issue, encouraging Republican voters to make sure Democrats don’t gain the majority in the House and the chance to pursue it.

During an interview with ABC News earlier this week, conservative strategist Matt Schlapp, dropped a similar line.

"Losing a majority means he gets less things done, means the Democrats will move to impeach [the president] in the House."

Many in the Democratic leadership have said it’s politically risky to talk about the issue on the trail and that it is not what voters care about. Others say it's a reality.

"My question for the Democratic establishment is, 'How corrupt is too corrupt for you?'" Tom Steyer, a Democratic organizer who started a petition to impeach the president, told a crowd of progressives Thursday.

Asked about Giuliani’s comments during an interview with ABC News, Steyer laughed out loud and called Giuliani absurd. "This is not the thing that excites the Republicans base," Steyer said. He talked about how Democratic turnout has been "terrible" the last few cycles and the real task at hand, in his opinion, is not talking to a base but expanding it.

"The real question is: who is showing up?"

The RUNDOWN with John Verhovek

For all the president's talk of "witch hunts" and "fake news" this week, one fact remains strikingly clear just 95 days before the November midterm election: The attempts to spread misinformation, foment discord and undermine American democracy are alive and well.

The revelation this week that Facebook had discovered a coordinated misinformation campaign that used contemporary political controversies such as the #AbolishICE movement and the "Unite the Right" rallies planned for later this month, shows that whoever is behind this most recent attack — potentially Russia according to the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee — is keenly aware of the exploitable divisions within the American public.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sanders said this week that the entities behind the most recent campaign went to even "greater lengths to obscure their identities," than the Russian-linked actors that spread misinformation in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

That revelation clearly sent off alarm bells in the White House, who sent out top brass from the intelligence community Thursday to assure the American public they are taking the threat seriously.

"Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs,” said DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

This week we got proof that the existential threat to American democracy, be it from Russia or any actor that seeks to undermine our political process and national unity through the spread of false and malicious information, still very much exists.

The TIP with Christopher Donato

The most expensive gubernatorial primary in Tennessee history is now over, and Bill Lee is the Republican nominee and Karl Dean is the Democratic nominee.

The candidates spent a record $51 million during their primary fights, even injecting more than $41 million of their own money into their campaigns, either through direct contributions or loans. Most of that was spent on TV and radio ads and direct-mail flyers.

Diane Black, a conservative, aligned herself with President Trump and began attacking her opponents, labeling them as moderates. While Black and fellow Republican Randy Boyd aired attack ads, Dean kept his campaign positive, something he mentioned to his supporters at his victory party Thursday night.

"I am really proud of the campaign we have run," Dean said. "We didn't go down that road, and I'm not gonna start now."

Lee also mentioned in an ad that "all these attack ads, they’re a great example of what’s wrong with politics."

Vice President Mike Pence endorsed his "friend for years" Black in the GOP primary. Trump declined to make an endorsement, however, during his rally for U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in May, Trump wished Black luck, saying, "She’s in a big race. Good luck Diane."

Lee and Dean will now campaign against each other for governor until Election Day, Nov. 6.

"They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!" — President Trump in a tweet Thursday.

