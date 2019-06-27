Transcript for 2020 Democratic candidates visit children detention facility in Florida

And as we have a number of campaign reporters covering these candidates across the country but I want to bring in. Molly Nagel who's also in Miami in we have Armando Garcia in homestead Florida. Our Monday I'll start with you lots of the candidates are touring these migrant facilities near Miami after. Elizabeth Warren did it yesterday on what do we know about that. Act Kimberly I am right in front of the homes that detention center for migrant children separated at the border. This has become sort of be at the center of this conversation about. Family separation why well over the past few days several candidates have stopped by here. On the campaign trail and over the next couple days several more are expected to come not just a few moments ago senator Bernie Sanders. Touring outside of the facility saying it's shameful that these children are locked that behind those fences. Senator Bernie Sanders joined by his wife the senator said. And that in the United States that we should not be detaining 8910 year old in these facilities now also calling out the private prison industry as he has on the campaign trail. And as many of these facilities are run privately and bankrolled by these major. Banks now since last year seven children who have been in custody in these places have died. I'm mayor build applause you'll also hear earlier today saying it's shameful and noting that this looks. Like a prison now later tonight ten candidates are going to be up on that debate stage. As they lay out their plan for immigration reform it certainly it be a main topic they're going to be talking about family separation. And also they're going to be talking about the decriminalization. Of border crossings some candidates like banana Castro have called for the decriminalization of these border crossings. From a criminal offense to a civil offense. Kimberly I rightly. Appreciate that Armando and Molly as Lana said we did not hear. The name and Biden at all last night but how is he preparing for his evening right now. Well Joseph Biden's advisors tell me he is there early prepared for the debate this evening he's been preparing in Wilmington Delaware alongside several advisors. All of whom have then you know kind of in these marathon and and advising sessions. I didn't play it you advisors say that they've been preparing win mock debate format they haven't given too much away about. How exactly they're preparing for these debates they say they have eleven more of these ago as they don't want to let. The cat out of the bag but you heard Manet talk about Bernie Sanders and he's preview to his debate approach that he is going to. Going after the former vice president on areas where they have differences in policy. Biden's campaign when I asked them how the vice president was preparing hot to handle these types of them attacks. Biden's campaign told me that if free standard must plans to spend his time on the stage tonight talking about Joseph Biden that the decision or came to make. The vice president I need is going to be focusing on his record he's been studying his past record he's get a book about the ideas he wants to present to the American people this. They. Are right we have Miley Nagel right there in Miami and Armonk NRC in homestead thank you guys so much in guys. Make sure you keep it right here on ABC news live freer debate coverage that's going to be starting tonight at 11 PM eastern.

