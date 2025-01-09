LA County fire official describes what’s happening on the frontlines
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Kenichi Ballew-Haskett, LA County Fire Department section chief, on the efforts to put out the flames -- and the biggest concerns.
January 9, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Death toll expected to rise as several LA blazes go uncontained1 hour ago
Apocalyptic destruction throughout Pacific Palisades in aftermath of wildfire31 minutes ago
Palisades Fire still not contained, but some families are beginning to return home1 hour ago
Five living presidents unite to honor Jimmy Carter1 hour ago
LA County fire official describes what’s happening on the frontlines1 hour ago
California resident on her escape from Los Angeles County’s raging wildfires1 hour ago
Friend of President Jimmy Carter speaks on his enduring legacy1 hour ago
2024 was Earth's warmest year on record, surpassing 202329 minutes ago
Could Meta’s end of fact-checking lead to rise in health misinformation?Jan 09, 2025
New details on wildfires from California officialsJan 09, 2025
Thousands flee as deadly fires spread across Southern California4 hours ago
How you can help those affected by the wildfires3 hours ago
Community is 'destroyed,' says charter school directorJan 09, 2025
California fire chief discusses deadly wildfiresJan 09, 2025
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass pushes back against criticism over wildfiresJan 09, 2025
Several wildfires displace thousands of CaliforniansJan 09, 2025
We have underfunded our fire department for decades: LA city councilwomanJan 09, 2025
'Friends of Normie' animal shelter helping save pets amid LA wildfiresJan 09, 2025
California congresswoman reacts to before-and-after images of fire devastationJan 09, 2025
Actress, family flee LA fires: ‘All the girls’ schools have burned down’Jan 09, 2025
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood HillsJan 09, 2025
Biden’s eulogy for Jimmy Carter: He taught me ‘strength of character’Jan 09, 2025
Jason Carter: My grandfather ‘sang of the goodness of God’Jan 09, 2025
Jimmy Carter’s grandson: ‘He waged peace anywhere in the world’Jan 09, 2025
Trump speaks with Justice Alito amid push to halt criminal sentencingJan 09, 2025
Judge agrees to delay George Santos' sentencing in federal fraud caseJan 09, 2025
Aerial view shows scope of California wildfire damageJan 09, 2025
LA residents share stories of survival amid wildfiresJan 09, 2025
Red flag warnings remain as winds ease upJan 09, 2025
Toxic smoke health hazard in California wildfire disaster areaJan 09, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022