Transcript for 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scores historic win over Joe Crowley

And Internet what's being called the biggest political primary upset in the years sending a shockwave across the Democratic Party. Eight when he year old former bartender has defeated ten term democratic congressman Joseph Crowley. In New York City Alexandria a cost you Cortez had never run for office. And Crowley spent ten times more than she did. Here's your reaction when she found that you want wouldn't she could live at a New York cable channel at the time and the decision of the client. ABC's political director Rick Klein has more on the stunning upset and the other primary results Rick. Diana Candice one of the biggest primary nights of the year is produced some of the biggest headlines including the biggest upset so far of the political year. Alexandria oak house EO Cortez is the democratic not nominee. In a district that has been represented by one of the top ranking members of house leadership congressman Joseph Crowley a potential house speaker under democratic regime. Has been ousted by a first time candidate only 28 years old a Puerto Rican descent and aggressive primary challenge. Has upset one of the most senior Democrats in the country. I cannot believe the numbers right now there but thank you know yeah. Single person here. And another big headlines over on Staten Island in the comeback attempt by congress and Michael Graham. Has ended he has been defeated by the incumbents in that district Dan Donovan led the support of Donald Trump. Present cup also got his man down South Carolina where the incumbent governor got a late boost from president trump on the eve of the election. And in Utah Mitt Romney is going to be good Republican nominee for the senate seat and you talk almost assuring him a victory in the fall. And assuring him of being one of the most interesting man in Washington to watch with his relations or president trump. Once he's put in office next year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.