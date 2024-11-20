The so-called 'Colored Girls' reflect on VP Kamala Harris' loss

ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down with three influential democratic African American women on how their party moves forward after their electoral defeat.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live