Transcript for 'American Taliban' released from prison

This morning the man known as the American Taliban John Walker Lindh is once again a free man walking out of an Indiana prison. After serving seventeen of his twenty year sentence released early according to authorities due to good behavior. Lint converted to Islam as a teenager in California and then left for the Middle East in the leak ninety's even meeting Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda training camp. Lindh was captured during the US invasion of Afghanistan he's. American citizen. Right now and her prisoner. In video taken by Afghan intelligence obtained by ABC news. CIA officer Johnny Mike Spann is seen here interrogating them. Spann was killed in our leader in a gun battle with militants. Lincoln was never charged in spans death but his family you know calling linked released injustice. He is getting released early the -- highs of his good behavior in prison. And for my family terrorism does not equal good behavior. Don't turn him loose if there's reports out here that he's not be in the model prisoner which also he has. The family referring to a 2017 published a report citing leaked government assessment. Alleging that rain continued to advocate for global Jihad and meet pro ice is statements while in prison. ABC news also learned from sources where he has even preached in prison quoting prominent G Heidi figure. Lindh is now expected to live to Northern Virginia just outside DC for the next three years still remain on supervised release with several restrictions including limited Internet access he also. Cannot communicate or associate with anyone with no extremist views. It was vicar ABC news New York.

