Amy McGrath discusses trying to beat Mitch McConnell in red Kentucky

More
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath talks with ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis, saying, “Let’s elect someone who is going to put their country over party.”
3:58 | 10/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amy McGrath discusses trying to beat Mitch McConnell in red Kentucky

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath talks with ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis, saying, “Let’s elect someone who is going to put their country over party.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73917232","title":"Amy McGrath discusses trying to beat Mitch McConnell in red Kentucky","url":"/Politics/video/amy-mcgrath-discusses-beat-mitch-mcconnell-red-kentucky-73917232"}