Backlash over Trump’s Juneteenth comment, toddler video

ABC News’ Terry Moran discusses President Donald Trump’s remarks that he made Juneteenth “famous” and backlash over his tweet showing a doctored video of two toddlers.
3:40 | 06/20/20

