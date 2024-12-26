Christmas blackouts in Ukraine after 'massive' Russian strike
Ukrainians faced fresh Russian drone and missile strikes on energy infrastructure nationwide on Tuesday night into Christmas Day morning.
December 26, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Millions of Americans hit the sky and roads in post-Christmas travel rush1 hour ago
Dozens killed in fiery crash in Kazakhstan1 hour ago
Taxi cab strikes pedestrians in NYC’s Herald Square1 hour ago
FDA raises recall on Costco eggs to highest alert1 hour ago
Mastercard spending report on American’s holiday shopping1 hour ago
Body discovered in wheel well of plane at Maui airport: Police2 hours ago
Christmas blackouts in Ukraine after 'massive' Russian strike2 hours ago
Millions wake up to a white ChristmasDec 25, 2024
Bill Clinton out of the hospitalDec 25, 2024
Amazon van goes up in flamesDec 25, 2024
1 killed, 5 injured in boat explosionDec 25, 2024
Welcome to the town with the most Christmas spirit in AmericaDec 25, 2024
Inside Notre DameDec 25, 2024
A royal Christmas at Windsor CastleDec 25, 2024
The NBA gets animated with Disney for 'Dunk the Halls'Dec 25, 2024
Christmas gifts 101Dec 25, 2024
Delivering unclaimed cash for the holidaysDec 25, 2024
Dad runs to hospital after he finds out his wife is in laborDec 25, 2024
The science behind Santa ClausDec 25, 2024
Celebrating the 500th episode of 'Dancing with the Stars'Dec 25, 2024
Behind-the-scenes of 'Wheel of Fortune'Dec 25, 2024
Trump slams Biden over death penalty commutationsDec 25, 2024
Adventures in Paris for the 2024 OlympicsDec 25, 2024
Pope kicks off Jubilee 2025Dec 25, 2024
Snoop Dogg talks career, his latest movie and making new musicDec 25, 2024
Robin Roberts' nephew shares journey as a stem cell donorDec 25, 2024
1-on-1 with Elton JohnDec 25, 2024
Tracking Santa around the worldDec 24, 2024
Billion-dollar disasters of 2024Dec 24, 2024
Palestinian Christians describe this year’s nativity scene as a symbol of peaceDec 24, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022