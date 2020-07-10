Ballot Watch: SCOTUS weighs in on South Carolina ballots

More
ABC News' Devin Dwyer discusses the impact the courts could have on how millions of Americans vote, including a decision on absentee ballots needing a signature witness in South Carolina.
3:27 | 10/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ballot Watch: SCOTUS weighs in on South Carolina ballots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:27","description":"ABC News' Devin Dwyer discusses the impact the courts could have on how millions of Americans vote, including a decision on absentee ballots needing a signature witness in South Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73465392","title":"Ballot Watch: SCOTUS weighs in on South Carolina ballots","url":"/Politics/video/ballot-watch-scotus-weighs-south-carolina-ballots-73465392"}