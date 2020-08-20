Barack Obama speaks at the 2020 DNC

More
The 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, delivers his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
19:08 | 08/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Barack Obama speaks at the 2020 DNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"19:08","description":"The 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, delivers his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72484916","title":"Barack Obama speaks at the 2020 DNC ","url":"/Politics/video/barack-obama-speaks-2020-dnc-72484916"}