-
Now Playing: US Postal Service under scrutiny over mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: Postmaster general to testify before Congress amid controversial USPS changes
-
Now Playing: Gwen Moore opens for the 2020 DNC
-
Now Playing: DC mayor sets sights on Trump at 2020 DNC
-
Now Playing: Choir sings 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at 2020 DNC
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders to kick off Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: All-virtual Democratic National Convention begins
-
Now Playing: Rep. Val Demings: Convention will focus on ‘real people, real issues’
-
Now Playing: Do we even need political conventions anymore? | FiveThirtyEight Debate Club
-
Now Playing: 2020’s DNC and RNC are different than any before
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris gives Biden a bounce in polls
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro calls for postmaster general to testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: Pelosi ends August recess early for vote on USPS changes
-
Now Playing: Democratic National Convention kicks off with unprecedented 4-day virtual event
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Pelosi calls House back to address USPS concerns
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls chamber back from recess
-
Now Playing: Unique Democratic National Convention begins amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Congress called back amidst uproar over postal service