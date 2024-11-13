Palestinian militants release video of Russian-Israeli hostage
ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on the latest airstrike in Gaza and the release of a video of hostage Alexander "Sasha" Troufanov.
November 13, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
House Oversight subcommittee hearing on UFOs
- Live
NY Gov. Hochul and Hillary Clinton hold discussion at Columbia University Cyber Conference
- Live
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill address media after congressional leadership vote
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Coldest air of the season hitting the Northeast; dry winds create fire threat
- Live
Pres. Biden meets with Trump in the Oval Office: Special Report
Top Stories
Top Stories
Inflation accelerated in October, offering 1st look at prices since election37 minutes ago
Musk, Ramaswamy to help ‘way too bloated’ government: GOP strategist40 minutes ago
Examining Trump’s mass deportation plan2 hours ago
Trump gets warm welcome from House Republicans in 1st stop back in Washington1 hour ago
Palestinian militants release video of Russian-Israeli hostage2 hours ago
Trump, Biden to meet in White HouseNov 13, 2024
Special counsel Jack Smith plans to resign before Trump takes office: ReportNov 13, 2024
NY governor issues statewide burn ban as wildfire rages1 hour ago
Concerns over recent rise of antisemitic attacks2 hours ago
Judge blocks law requiring Ten Commandments in Louisiana classroomsNov 13, 2024
Suspect in Laken Riley murder case waives right to jury trial4 hours ago
Spirit Airlines prepares for bankruptcy protectionNov 13, 2024
Investigation after explosion at Kentucky manufacturing plant kills 2Nov 13, 2024
23AndMe to lay off 40% of staffNov 13, 2024
Notre Dame to reopen 5 years after devastating fire2 hours ago
Latest monthly inflation report released2 hours ago
Retailers hop on early Black Friday deals4 hours ago
Denzel Washington to retire from acting1 hour ago
Colorado ‘Miracle Man’ leaves cash for people to find2 hours ago
Karen Silkwood's sudden 1974 death captivates a new generationNov 13, 2024
Donald Trump announcing who he wants to serve in his CabinetNov 12, 2024
Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years for leaked documentsNov 12, 2024
Judge delays Trump’s hush money trialNov 12, 2024
3-alarm fire near Bronx tracks suspends Amtrak from Penn Station to New HavenNov 12, 2024
Trump picks John Ratcliffe for CIA directorNov 12, 2024
Bus attendant seen on video hitting autistic childNov 12, 2024
Trump expected to pick Noem to be DHS secretaryNov 12, 2024
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the White HouseNov 12, 2024
Trump nominates Huckabee to be Israeli ambassadorNov 12, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022