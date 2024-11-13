Musk, Ramaswamy to help ‘way too bloated’ government: GOP strategist

Tricia McLaughlin, former senior adviser to Vivek Ramaswamy, discusses the work to be done under what President-elect Donald Trump is calling a new "Department of Government Efficiency."

November 13, 2024

