Transcript for Biden touts economic recovery, pushes for investment in infrastructure

ABC news political director Rick Klein and White House correspondent Karen terrorist to see what what the future holds for this vision and his plan the president gag Karen. Unveiling his. Six trillion dollar budget. Today. Over on the hill so what's president Biden aiming for with this speech on this day when their sheer scale of his. His plan comes add to that dollars and cents. Bottom line. And Terry this was a sales pitch for the president as you say familiar remarks a familiar sales pitch three different things here that the White House said that the president was going to highlight one. The works his administration did to get the pandemic under control you heard him there talking about. The number of shots in the vaccinations and how things are getting back to normal because of his administration's efforts second thing is the economy he said the Biden economy is working his policies he says are working so all of that. Is part of the patting himself on the back but it leads into the sales pitch the president as you say. He's rolling out a budget proposal and also pushing for his infrastructure plan we heard the president there talk about. Getting good paying jobs union jobs going no place like Cleveland and talking about how important is for an area like that. And then urging a Republican lawmakers to get on board carries on the present their one point say that no Republicans in the house or senate voted for his coded relief package. He said he wasn't going to embarrass anybody buy is starting to name names but noted that many of them are now back in their districts talking about what that legislation dies how it's helping their districts whether that's small businesses or restaurants or schools getting back open. So it's that message for the president believes Washington and uses local stories to put pressure on Republicans back on Capitol Hill. And Rick the president for awhile now has been talking about the need for more investment in infrastructure and what he calls human infrastructures. So what's about to you today how do you think he's refining that message. To try to sell this to me are the American people. Two hallmarks Diana optimism and urgency when you contrast the speech like this with what he was saying earlier on in his presidency and in outlining the steps that had to be taken to step to rescue the economy into just heal the country. There's a bounce in his rhetorical staff and it comes through now when he talks about the successes in getting the economy moving. And the urgency when he talks about how big this moment is there were some some touch stones in his speech free talks about the envy that needed to grow the economy. From the bottom mom and the middle out. Those are classic by dozens and their relevant now because he is talking about an unprecedented investment and spending. At a pivotal point it is presidency where there are potential deals to be had there's a proposal just a offered by Republicans on infrastructure today that approaches a trillion dollars. In any other time that would be a big summits are close what Biden wants to spend but it does suggested there's something out there are some. This is critical moment going into this holiday weekend with that big budget proposal with the with the president on the road there are limited potential for some deals are there they just may not be the deals with them. Route one. And I let me follow up on what Rick was just talking about this Republican counter offer. On the traditional infrastructure plan if you will I almost a trillion dollars once again from Republicans. Is finally gonna turn down. The ability the opportunity to sign one trillion dollars in infrastructure spending. Because he wants a lot more. Yeah I mean he wants one point seven trillion dollars and Terry the White House said today that. They have concerns with some of the things that were crossed out of from their proposal to this Republican counteroffer in 128 billion dollars is a lot of money and eaten and did dress is what the Republicans have said is hard infrastructure. Fixing roads and bridges and mass transit and also investing in broadband Internet and electric vehicle infrastructure these things the president wants to see. There are things of course and a Republican proposal. And there aren't things there that the White House would like to see included but. Terry we'll really struck today are listening to the president talking to reporters before heading to Cleveland. Listening to the Press Secretary and Air Force One eye and near it is actually. Good conversations taking place right now the president said. That he likes what he saw essentially they were encouraged that the fact that Republicans came up substantially in their view with their overall price tag. President next week is going to be having conversations with Republican lawmakers. But Terry he did say. They have to finish this very soon to guess that urgency that Rick was just talking about he is willing to keeping gauging but if they feel that the critical issues here. How a bill like this of nearly trillion dollars would be paid for it they're still very far apart look for the president to start moving on he said at some point they're gonna have to close it down. Every so what does that mean politically because Biden ran on being a president that would work to unite the two parties teaching create bipartisanship in Washington. We haven't seen a lot of that though during his presidency so far in terms of bipartisan legislation so. None of there is this potential for a deal to be made can you afford to pass on this compromise if you want to keep that reputation. You have Diana look it's a fascinating conundrum that is that confronts president Biden because he's been operating on these two different tracks legislatively. One of them is to try to pursue. Bipartisan compromise and I he said that he's a little surprised by how little the Republican Party has moved to miss fresh evidence about how in the thrall to the trauma they remain. I'll but he's also kept alive procedural options on Capitol Hill that allowed Democrats to govern with the narrowest of majorities for that 5050 margins. In the senate in a tie breaking vote buying just a couple of ceased its despair in the house so working on those two tracks at some point you gotta choose one or the other. And clearly there's going to be a cost by doing it and now I think it's more start that effort not just on infrastructure also want policing reform where negotiations are gonna. Extend through the holiday and head into June. I'll there are opportunities here but it's gonna mean seeing some priorities go by the wayside and we've been waiting to see what direction this White House would go I acting knew them relate to the White House and waiting to see what direction opens up to them. I've this is crunch time this is the time where you're gonna have to choose if you president Biden. Do you take a smaller deal in the service of getting that money out the door and achieving your big bipartisan win in these polarized times. Or do you hold out an NC where you can do just with your own party itself fascinating moment right now in the in the arc of the Biden presidency. It really isn't it does feel as if there is a president Biden is very old school and how he's doing this very low key. Talks but trying to push towards his goal now on the other story of the day he's out there in Cleveland talking about the economy. In the shooting in California we're learning more about the nine men who were killed in the mass shooting yesterday. At that San Jose rail yard their coworkers honoring them at a vigil today take a lesson. Do we get up every morning. Seed in the believe that we go to work that we would come home. To our county and I loved ones. I did not happen before. It's been told. 83 and Alex. Thursday from flowers. It's my goal. Paul. Touches even. Intimidating. Those transit workers lost there in San Jose and other flags as you see there at the White House there at half staff once again. After the latest mash shooting in our country so Karen how is president Biden responding to this attack. In the statement yesterday Terry the president said enough he said again he had to order the flags lowered for yet another mass shooting several that he's had to do. Just since taking off as. But the president called on congress to move forward on gun control legislation and we heard from the Press Secretary today Terry. Lot of questions about this what the White House could be doing what the White House should be doing. And their response is that. There's an ongoing review of executive actions of the president could take on gun issues but they've all acknowledged after every one of these shootings net it's really limited on what they can do that have to be done through legislation so that's why we see the president. And White House officials say congress needs to move congress needs it look at universal background check legislation the White House does say though that they are continuing to do a very thorough and legal review of what options they might have what the president could do himself. But Terry at being good we've known from covering previous presidents who tried to do the same thing their options through executive action are really quite limited. As direct what are the chances that we see any movement from congress. On gun reform in light of not only this shooting but but the many that we've seen over the course of the just this year. Yeah I mean this is one of those areas that a lot of Democrats become frustrated others they're active discussions to try to move something forward but. The general consensus is that there's very little lot little little realistic prospect for that again this all gets back to the earlier discussion because. The holes in this White House is that you can start be the basis for bipartisanship and then obvious momentum that comes one deal begets another and I think he's easy to believe president Biden is gonna lead to deal on the table on infrastructure reason that last that was less likely. That he's gonna get anything on gun control maybe that would happen anyway you know and so many ways this should be a moment where you can have an open. Honest and full debate over gun control we know that the National Rifle Association is politically weekends and bankruptcy court never been had a lower point in modern history. I think it's still there's just a lot of resistance sort of cultural resistance to new gun laws so I don't see it happening now but to others definitely. Efforts and urgency around that as well. And we'll see where that goes Rick Klein and Karen Travers as always thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.