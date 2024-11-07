Biden urges unity, pledges ‘peaceful transfer of power’

Also, President-elect Donald Trump begins building his new government and U.S. support for Ukraine faces uncertainty.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live