Transcript for Bill Taylor’s testimony moves needle on impeachment inquiry

It was a planned to bring the latest round of questioning in the impeachment investigation to a standstill. We demand opened proceedings the American people deserve nothing lasts and now a day later president trump is thinking house Republicans for being tough and Smart. Calling the impeachment probe a witch hunt and total ski arm. Just yesterday Republicans barge into a closed door hearing successfully delaying the testimony of a key witness in the pro roughly a dozen of the Republicans causing the disruption. Were members of the committee's leading the inquiry. In hardy had access to the room. We should remind people that behind closed doors there were some 100 members of the house Democrats and Republicans. Who are witnessing him asking court questions. But it is standard procedure for depositions to be done behind closed doors. And it is exactly how the GOP him at the bean got the investigation in 2015 the deposition with more Cooper at the top pentagon official overseeing Ukraine. Finally starting five hours after it was set to begin. As the Ukraine saga unfolds president trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. But when the top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified behind closed doors he described in detail a quid pro quo pressure campaign Taylor says the US ambassador to the EU court and someone told him. The president one Ukraine two are now eight public investigation into Jill Biden and his family. And millions in military aid would be frozen until that announcement. Some until congressional investigators that president from directed him and others. To work with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to push Ukraine to announce investigations. But he says he was in the dark about the extent of those efforts. And the political motive behind it. And this afternoon senator Lindsey Graham is expected to introduce a resolution condemning house Democrats for how they handled this impeachment probe calling it unconstitutional. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.