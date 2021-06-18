24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

California Gov. Newsom faces recall test

ABC News' Zohreen Shah reports on California's recall election of Gov. Gavin Newson, and the election's potentially far-reaching impact across the country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live