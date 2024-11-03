Candidates deliver final pitches to voters

ABC News discusses the candidates' closing arguments while on the campaign trail.

November 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live