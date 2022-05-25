Cassidy Hutchinson recalls Rudy Guiliani conversation ahead of Jan. 6

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is testifying to the House select committee.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live