Now Playing: Report predicts shutdown cost economy $11 billion

Now Playing: Government reopens after longest shutdown in US history

Now Playing: Government shutdown cost $8 billion in first quarter of 2019

Now Playing: Reporter's Notebook: Chris Christie on new book 'Let Me Finish'

Now Playing: CBO estimates shutdown delayed $18 billion in federal spending

Now Playing: Men charged in road rage incident arraigned

Now Playing: Government reopens for three weeks after shutdown

Now Playing: Howard Schultz seriously considering running for president

Now Playing: 10-year-old kid genius Kairan Quazi

Now Playing: Tom Brokaw apologizes for remarks about Hispanics on 'Meet the Press'

Now Playing: Actic blast brings coldest air to U.S. in decades

Now Playing: Arctic winter blast causes dangerously cold temperatures

Now Playing: Woman trapped in elevator rescued after 3 days

Now Playing: Dash cam footage captures a car hitting a police cruiser on the side of the road

Now Playing: 'Your babies need you': 22-year-old's disappearance a 'nightmare' for worried mom

Now Playing: News headlines today: Jan. 28, 2019

Now Playing: Tom Brokaw faces backlash

Now Playing: Man clings to hood of car in road rage incident

Now Playing: Heavy snow hits Midwest amid record-breaking cold