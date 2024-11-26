Trump threatens new tariffs on America's three largest trading partners

Two months before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on America's top three trading partners—Mexico, Canada and China—to curb the influx of migrants and drugs.

November 26, 2024

