Colorado Secretary of State on SCOTUS ruling allowing Trump on primary ballots

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold about the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Donald Trump to appear on the state’s Republican primary ballot.

March 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live