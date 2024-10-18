Communication expert weighs in on Wisconsin Senate debate

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien speaks with Columbia University professor Michael Chad Hoeppner to unpack the Wisconsin Senate debate between Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) and challenger Eric Hovde (R).

October 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live