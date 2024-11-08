Convicted Jan 6. rioter seeks pardon based on Trump's win

Zachary Alam told the court that he wanted a new classification of pardon, which he called a "full pardon of patriotism," for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

November 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live